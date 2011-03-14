I am a female. I agree with fighting for things that benefit women and mean positive change for any group of people. However, I will only agree when the argument makes sense. Apparently, some people have an issue with the clothes ripping thing that's been going on in games lately. An example I will use because I have experience with it and is the reason why I am writing this will be The 3rd Birthday.

I don't expect understanding from people who like to turn things into what they want them to be rather than what they really are, especially if they haven't experienced it for themselves, thus doing the proverbial judging a book by its cover. This isn't worth fighting against, because there is nothing to fight against. Keep in mind that unless the employees don't value their jobs and/or the adult purchasing it is irresponsible, nobody under the age of seventeen will be able to get this game(and I doubt anybody under the age of 20 has even heard of this series anyway).

Isn't she beautiful? Don't you just want to insert the perverted bunny MSN emoticon where it's drooling and moving it's fingers as if it were getting ready to grab something? This is an image, possibly one of many that has angered femenists who call themselves gamers. Of coarse, when you have no knowledge of what's going on, you're going to have a problem with it if it's not something you are accustomed to, like, well, clothes being ripped off, burt here's the reality of that aspect of the game; a lot of enemies in this game have something sharp to attack you with, so while everyone wants to fufufu Aya, her clothes ripping when she gets hit shouldn't be too surprising. If you toss a grenade and it should explode, logically, you're clothes will go flying as well.

Of coarse, the femenists who know what they are talking about will say, "But Aya isn't physically there anyway, so why are her clothes ripping?". A valid point, but the reason why they are saying this is because they think Squenix has decided to degrade Aya by having her clothes rip, play dress up with her, shower scene, etc. My argument makes more sense, especially when I explain why this whole clothes thing doesn't really matter when you're playing(plus the fact that since we are looking at Aya despite her not being there, perhaps her clothes ripping is a representation of the soldiers'/civilians clothes ripping).

I won't spoil it too much, but there is a sort of boss that you fight. When you start the first episode, you will have your first of two battles with it. The first time isn't really that big of a deal, but the second time you fight the thing, it gets interesting.

AND CUT!! The point is, in the beginning, I had no idea what I was supposed to do to this sort of boss, so I would always get a Game Over. As the interested already know, the more damage Aya takes, the less covered her body will be, but I was so involved with what I was doing, I didn't even notice her almost nakedness until I got a Game Over. Also, I didn't notice how damaged she was until after I finished the episodes. You will be so distracted by what you are doing, I'm not sure it's something you'll notice it unless you're looking for it.

So is this sexist? Is this a negative portrayal of women? Is the character a once strong woman turned into a sex object for heterosexual men and those of us with homosexual inclinations? Is she in anyway less of the computer generated pixelated polygon she always has been? I don't think so. There was a shower scene in Parasite Eve 2, and even though there wasn't anything particularly orgasmic going on, many people drooled over it and asked if there would be one in this game. Not only that, but there is a video on YouTube I am sure most people know about where there is a dude fapping to World of Warcraft, so in the end, it doesn't really matter. The people who are going to fap will do so no matter what.