No need to fight the crowds, dig up your passport, or book a flight: Apple announced today that performances during July’s iTunes Festival in London can be streamed live in HD from Live Nation Studios to your iPad, iPhone or iPod touch for free with the iTunes Festival London 2011 App.

Starting July 1st and ending July 31st, concerts from more than 60 artists including Coldplay, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Adele, Paul Simon, My Chemical Romance, and Duran Duran will be streamed from London’s Roundhouse by Live Nation Studios. Concerts will also be available on-demand and live recordings can be purchased in the iTunes Store.

Want to see the shows in London? It’s free to attend, but you need to apply for tickets.

The updated version of the free Live Nation App, available soon, will also offer live video streams from the festival.

Live Nation Entertainment is the world’s largest live entertainment and eCommerce company, comprised of Ticketmaster.com, Live Nation Concerts, Front Line Management Group and Live Nation Network.