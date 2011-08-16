500 Startups‘ second class of startups showed their stuff at the incubator’s Demo Day today in Mountain View, Calif. The incubator is run by Dave McClure, a super-angel who has invested in the likes of Mint.com and Twilio.

500 Startups makes small investments in companies and provides them with office space. It also gives the startups in the program access to a network of mentors. It’s a hybrid startup incubator (like Y Combinator) and a seed fund.

Here’s 500 Startups’ first batch of companies in its second class.

ToutApp: ToutApp is an email service that speeds up the process of replying to emails by using templates and tracking. You click on a template to copy pre-made message into an email client, a pitch for example, and you can then customize the text.

The company has 250 paid accounts and $6,000 in revenue each month. It has raised $350,000 from a collection of angel investors including Dave McClure.

VidCaster: VidCaster helps companies build a fully fleshed-out website that includes a large amount of video content, including user-generated content and videos built by the company.

The company’s customers include bed-and-breakfast-sharing site Airbnb and customer help ticket provider Zendesk. Yahoo and 500 Startups are both investors in the company. It is looking to raise around $500,000, with some of that funding already committed this morning.

DailyAisle: The DailyAisle is a planning website like Expedia, but for weddings. You can search for venues that can host a wedding by budget, dates and the like. Daily Aisle takes a 10 percent reservation fee for each wedding booked through the site.

DailyAisle currently includes 20 venues in the San Francisco Bay Area and it plans to add additional wedding-related services such as photography. The company is looking to raise $500,000.

AppGrooves: AppGrooves is an A/B testing service for iPhone operating system apps and developers. The company picks two apps in your phone and asks whether it’s “hot or not,” and then gives app recommendations for new apps.

iPhone and iPad owners have downloaded the application more than 80,000 times. The company has raised $510,000 and is looking to raise another $290,000.

Kibin: Kibin is an online site were you can get feedback and editing for your writing. A user uploads a paper and purchases or earns “credits.” That user then spends credits to buy editing and feedback from other Kibin users. Editors can leave comments and other notifications.

The whole process takes around 24 hours. The company is raising $400,000 and is building an application programming interface (API) that will ship the site’s editing tools out to other websites.

Ovia: Ovia is an online video interviewing service. Job candidates record un-rehearsed answers to questions using their webcam and then ship the video over to a human resources provider. The candidates are all asked the same questions in the same manner. Recruiters can then watch and evaluate candidate responses.

Ovia’s customers include Groupon and Salesforce.com. The company has raised $150,000 and is looking to raise $500,000.

BugHerd: BugHerd is a visual bug tracker. When there’s a bug on a site, the person on the page can click on a feedback button and click on the area where the site is having a problem. They then leave a note, and BugHerd records all the information about the location, the associated links and some other reader information.

The company has raised $245,000 and is looking to raise $500,000 in a seed funding round. Dave McClure and Paul Singh of 500 Startups are both investors in the startup.

Skipola: Skipola is a service that builds white-labeled apps for specific restaurants. Restaurants can build an application that has contact information, menus and includes ways to order food through the app. The app can also deliver text messages, email and other kinds of contact information. Skipola bypasses online ordering startups like Grubhub, which charges transaction feeds.

LaunchBit: LaunchBit is an ad network for email. Advertisers can take out an ad campaign on a specific newsletter. If you deliver newsletters, you can approve or deny advertising on your newsletters. The company’s average cost-per-mille (a metric for advertising revenue) is around $75.

The company is looking to raise a seed funding round, though it would not disclose how much.

Appetizer: Appetizer builds mobile applications for small businesses based on a number of templates and social information from Facebook and other social networking sites. The small business owners can send deals and notifications about events happening at the business, like a karaoke night.

The company expects to be cash-flow positive in around nine months and is looking to raise $300,000 in a seed funding round.

Culture Kitchen: Culture Kitchen is an online site that has classes on how to cook ethnic dishes like Pad Thai. The company hosts classes in the San Francisco Bay Area that are taught by chefs who learned how to cook ethnic food from their family or friends. As the chefs improve, they can make more money for teaching classes.

The company is looking to raise $500,000 to hire additional engineers and build the company’s site. Culture Kitchen is one of two companies that came out of 500 Startups’ new Design Fund.

StoryTree: StoryTree is an online site that keeps track of a family’s significant moments — like a baby’s first steps or the death of a loved one. You record videos and add photos to build out a “tree.”

StoryTree is the other company that came out of 500 Startups’ new Design Fund.

DailyGobble: DailyGobble gives smartphone owners rewards for taking a photo of a receipt after they eat at a restaurant. The company then packages that information from the receipts and ships it to restaurant owners. It gives the restaurant owner more information about the restaurant’s customers. DailyGobble charges restaurants $100 each month to access the data.

Vayable: Vayable connects individuals who want to go explore new places and “hosts.” Hosts are able to earn money by coordinating events like shopping tours in New York City or giving travelers a place to stay.

SingBoard: SingBoard is basically YouTube meets Karaoke. The site displays some of the latest music videos and then adds a button to the video that brings up karaoke lyrics. The site also provides translations for lyrics. Singers can belt out the tunes solo or sing with friends in an arcade mode.

The service is ad-supported. Users can also pay $5 a month for premium services.