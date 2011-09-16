Nintendo has been in a decline for the past couple of years, whether it is the lack of people playing on the Wii or recently where the 3DS didn’t sell to the numbers that were predicted causing Nintendo to pondering on a costly re-launch of the handheld. My only question is what happened? 20 to 30 years ago Nintendo was innovating the gaming industry, when a new Mario title was released it practically a must have. Now, Nintendo is hanging on a thread, they are struggling to sell games although they have vastly sold more Wii systems than PlayStation and Xbox. In addition, the next console Nintendo is vastly excited for is the Wii U, it’s rumored to be based on 2008 technology considering the system will launch sometime in the next year in 2012! This is a prime example of how Nintendo has dug themselves into the hole they are currently in; to make a console using 2008 hardware to sell in 2012 is not a smart move considering shortly after Xbox and PlayStation will launch their new consoles with new hardware. Nintendo needs to completely start over; first they need to get rid of Mario although he is the icon of Nintendo they are just holding on to him for too long. For example look at Sony they have many characters that can represent PlayStation for example Kratos, Nathan Drake, Jak, and Sly Cooper. Secondly, invest in some new hardware for the console, no one will be playing 2008 tech when others can play the latest technology on the next consoles provided by Xbox and PlayStation. Nintendo is a great company, we need them to provide competition towards Xbox and Playstation.The competition aids innovation where companies would go lengths to try and attract consumers an example of this is when Nintendo brought out motion controller for the Wii Xbox responded by providing the kinect. Things like that are what makes the gaming industry to what it is today. Those are my thoughts toward the subject. What is your perspective currently on Nintendo?