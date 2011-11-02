Happy post-Halloween candy day! I snagged a jumbo-sized bag of Reese's for $3.

News Blips:

A study by market research firm Newzoo shows over 50 percent of 82 million surveyed console owners don't spend money on games. They'd rather trade, borrow, and share games among family and friends, saving their dollars for more important things such as gas, rent, and giant sacks of candy.

Epic Games and Microsoft channel the spirit of Thanksgiving with a free map pack for Gears of War 3 later this month. Releasing on November 24 — that's Eat a Giant Turkey Day for most of you out there — the Versus Booster Map Pack brings five new arenas (Swamp, Clocktower, Azura, Rustlung, and Blood Drive) to express thanks in with a sporting chainsaw high-five.

Microsoft nearly killed revival efforts for the recently announced MechWarrior Online. Piranha Games Creative Director Bryan Ekman wrote that because of "a Microsoft restriction" on securing a PS3 edition during the pitch phase of development, the project foundered because the "scope and budget required to develop a console reboot needed the support of a PS3 SKU and we just couldn’t convince publishers to take a risk." After securing the IP's rights from owner Smith & Tinker, Piranha refocused the game's direction into the free-to-play, PC-exclusive title of today, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that you don't need a Disney-esque musical interlude for heartwarming things to happen.

Got any hot news tips? Send 'em over to tips@bitmob.com.