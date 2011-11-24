We’ve been making a lot of noise about CloudBeat 2011, our new cloud event coming up next Wednesday and Thursday just south of San Francisco in Redwood City. And with good reason.

Both days are packed with customer-centric case studies, big-name fireside chats, deep-dive breakout sessions, and lots of networking. We’re asking the tough questions to uncover core cloud adoption strategies that companies in all stages are putting in place to better empower employees, serve customers, and deliver tangible value to investors.

Please check out the full agenda here. Also part of the program is the Innovation Showdown. 10 companies, chosen from a pool over 70, will battle it out to see whose product/service is leveraging the cloud in the most disruptive way. See the companies here.

Finally, the speaker lineup is top-notch. Here’s the list: