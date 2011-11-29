Only a few seats remain for tomorrow and Thursday’s CloudBeat 2011 event.

We’ve decided to offer up a handful of heavily discounted tickets to students and/or founders who may not have the budget to make the event at full price. More on that below.

The agenda is packed, the speaker lineup is robust, and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve got representation from just about every major player and disruptor in the cloud industry, and we’ve spent the past few months making sure we push the discussion forward with each fireside chat. We’ll hear Google respond, for example, to Microsoft’s contention that MSFT is winning in 98 percent of cases where the two compete (it’s just not true). That’s just the beginning. We’ll hear from the major cloud OS players, the big SaaS players, and folks like Zynga, Netflix and Best Buy about the cutting-edge stuff they’re doing too.

This event isn’t another chance for vendors to push their wares. Instead, we’re focusing on customer-centric case studies to uncover the key cloud architectures that companies of all stages are adopting to survive and prosper.

So, if you’re a student or a startup founder on a very tight budget and you want to come to CloudBeat 2011 (Nov 30 – Dec 1 in Redwood City, CA), send a quick note to competition@venturebeat.com explaining why. We’ll be going through entries all day and handing out select discount codes that will carry a very significant discount. We look forward to seeing you at what has shaped up to be the cloud event of the year!