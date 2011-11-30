Have you noticed how Google+ seems to be popping up everywhere lately?

We’ve taken deep dives into how Google+ is intended to unify all Google’s web products in the past. At the CloudBeat conference today, we stole a few precious moments of Googler Amit Singh’s time to chat about where Google+ will be popping up in the future.

Singh also talked a bit about how consumerization — a word that embodies concepts of simplicity, ease and beauty — is changing the enterprise and indeed, the cloud itself, and how non-Google+ users will fare in a Google+-ified world.

Stay tuned for more videos today and tomorrow from CloudBeat.