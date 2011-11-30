Players of Saints Row: The Third, the controversial open-world game from Volition and THQ, can now accurately measure the level of carnage they have created in the game, following the release of the stats and achievements tracker at the official website.

Stat tracking websites seem to be all the rage this winter, with EA releasing its Battlelog service alongside Battlefield 3, and Activision running its Call of Duty Elite service for Modern Warfare 3 players. THQ has now weighed in with its own stat tracking service that allows players to see their achievements, view and leave hints, and share screenshots taken in the game.

As well as stats, the website also features a map that tracks events in the game in real time, helping to show where missions and secrets are located.

THQ has taken this opportunity to reveal some rather disturbing figures from the game:

2 million people have been bludgeoned to death by the purple Penetrator “d-bat”, also known as an IED (Inspirational Erotic Device)

5.8 billion citizens of Steelport have met their demise at the hands of gamers around the globe while playing Saints Row: The Third. That’s 19 times the population of the United States, roughly 85 percent of the population of the world

Players have spent a cumulative two years in their birthday suits streaking the streets of Steelport

In Whored Mode, 44 million pimps, gimps and prostitutes have been dispatched, roughly twice the population of Texas

Finally, 650 hot dog mascots have been overcooked to death by players using a flamethrower.

We reviewed Saints Row: The Third earlier this week and gave it a score of 82 out of 100.