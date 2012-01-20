A post on the Diablo 3 blog by director Jay Wilson reveals huge game changes that are just now coming to the long-awaited sequel.

These aren't simple bug fixes or polishing issues either: the statistics system–the backbone of every role-playing game that determines how awesome your character is–is being completely revamped. There are several other changes that you can check out at the Diablo 3 blog.

Jay also took some time to talk about the design process, and why it's taking so damn long:

We want Diablo III to be the best game it can be when it launches. To get there, we're going to be iterating on designs we've had in place for a long time, making changes to systems you've spent a lot of time theorycrafting, and removing features you may have come to associate with the core of the experience. Our hope is that by embracing our iterative design process in which we question ourselves and our decisions, Diablo III won't just live up to our expectations, but will continue to do so a decade after it's released.

Remember when people thought this game was coming out on February 1st? Two weeks from now? I wouldn't count on it.