If you’re a Spotify user with an iPhone, it’s time to pump up the volume.

The popular music streaming service has added support for extremely high quality 320 kbps music streaming and offline synchronizing — just about the best sound you can get from compressed music files.

Spotify originally offered low quality (96 kbps) and high quality (160 kbps) settings for streaming and syncing on its mobile apps, but an update over the weekend has added a new “extreme” quality setting for the iPhone. Spotify has already offered 320 kbps streaming on its desktop apps for premium subscribers.

The news is something that audiophiles, or anyone with a decent pair of headphones, should appreciate. 320 kbps music files sound virtually indistinguishable from audio CDs, and the increased level of quality on the iPhone makes the app even more versatile. If you’ve already synhronized music with the Spotify app, it’ll prompt you to resynchronize if you flip over to extreme quality.

Spotify’s apps are available to all of its users for free, but you’ll need to be a premium subscriber ($9.99 a month) to stream and synchronize music.

It’s unclear when the new setting will make its way over to Spotify’s other mobile apps, which include Android, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry, but I suspect it won’t be too long.

Via The Next Web