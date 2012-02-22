Microsoft suspects there may be a few gamers getting ready to save the universe from the Reapers come March 6. To help fight off the invasion and ensure the Kinect stays relevant, at least for a couple more months, a voice command cheat sheet for Mass Effect 3 has been created.

I can’t really imagine my FemShep barking orders in my voice (nor do I want to), but I will admit the potential for the Kinect functionality to greatly improve in-game tactics; no more stopping the action every few seconds to select abilities or tell Garrus to take cover.

When you’re done picking out typos (what is Cyro Ammo?!), let’s all just hope that the voice commands work better than it did in Lifeline.