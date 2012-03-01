Not content with being flung into space, the Angry Birds behemoth is evolving alongside the popularity of motion control. SoftKinetic, a leading developer of gesture-based platforms for consumer electronics, showed off a tech demo showcasing this experience in full flight.

The Belgian-based company, whose DepthSense DS311 camera brings Kinect-like controls to the PC, claims it has developed software that allows any application to be played with gestures, unchanged from the original experience.

As an example of this, the Angry Birds tech demo arrived on YouTube today:

After extremely successful releases on a number of platforms, Rovio’s Angry Birds franchise is far from slowing down. Gesture control is a logical step for the series, so I’d wager we’ll see an official adaptation before the year is out. How long before we’re forced to throw individually bought plush dolls towards our television screens?