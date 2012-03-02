With the stories of both Ezio and Altair coming to a close in last year’s Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, Ubisoft has revealed the next of Desmond’s ancestors. Sharing the official Assassin’s Creed III box art on the AC Facebook page, Ubisoft has confirmed the American Revolution as the game’s setting.

The new main protaganist is Native American and looks to use tomahawks and pistols, with no hidden blades shown at this time. While the last two games have been spin-offs, Assassin’s Creed III is a full-on proper sequel, so it was expected that there would be some drastic changes to the core mechanics. As we noted in our review for Revelations, not a moment too soon, either!

I’m disappointed that the team ultimately decided against feudal Japan. That would have been infinitely cooler, and if anyone could finally make an excellent ninja game, it would be the Assassin’s Creed team. The choice to go with another male ancestor over a female is also going to have some Desmond-ites rage-Tweeting, I’m sure.

Assassin’s Creed III releases on October 30, 2012 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Windows PC.

Update: Reddit has some pretty convincing “leaked” screenshots.

