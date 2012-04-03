In-car technology is making a major splash this year, with more car makers than ever focusing widely on tech. One of the cutting-edge car companies in this bunch is Mercedes-Benz, which has its R&D sister company set up in Palo Alto to be around tech innovators.

Johann Jungwirth, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz R&D, sat down to talk at VentureBeat’s Mobile Summit 2012 event today and present his ideas about what makes Mercedes’ Android-based AMG Performance Media system a standout among other car companies’ systems.

“A few things have changed recently within the company and the automotive community,” Jungwirth said. “We’re starting to offer customers [the option] to use their smartphones as the core solution. We have a seven-year development cycle for the car and now we can build on top of the 12-month-cycle of smartphones.”

On stage, Jungwirth stressed that the system, which gives users access to music apps, Google Maps, 3G connectivity, and more, has seen great support from Google and Android head Andy Rubin. He also said the Mercedes-Benz App Store will launch later this month to give drivers a better selection of applications and give developers another platform to get app exposure.

I had a chance to speak with Jungwirth, nicknamed “JJ” for short, on video to talk a little more about his company’s new car system. We’re standing in front of the new SLS AMG model, a stylish car with the AMG Performance Media system inside. Take a look:

http://vimeo.com/39718158