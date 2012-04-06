Holy shit! I actually have something good to write about Mass Effect 3. BioWare has announced the Resurgence Pack, which adds new multiplayer characters, stages, and weapons:

Two New Maps:

Firebase Condor

A warzone outpost located on one of Palaven’s moons.

Firebase Hydra

An old abandoned quarian colony which has since been converted into a critical power facility.

Six New Characters:

Asari Justicar Adept

Krogan Battlemaster Vanguard

Batarian Soldier

Batarian Sentinel

Geth Engineer

Geth Infiltrator

Three New Weapons:

Striker Assault Rifle

Kishock Harpoon Gun

Geth Plasma SMG

New Consumables:

Strength Enhancer – Applies a melee damage boost for one mission

Targeting VI – Applies a headshot damage bonus for one mission

Stabilization Module – Stabilizes weapons while firing and moving for one mission

Shield Power Cells – Shortens the length of time shields take to begin recharging for one mission

That’s a pretty substantial collection of new goodies to infuse some much needed variety into Mass Effect 3’s Horde Mode. Fans probably noticed that there was always an empty slot on the character select screen, so this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, but the fact that the unlockable races include the Batarian and the Geth definitely sweetens the pot. The Resurgence Pack will be provided to all players for free on April 10.

BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts have been working hard to distract Mass Effect 3 players from the ongoing ending drama with weekly multiplayer promotions. This weekend’s promotion is Operation: Beachhead, offering up a 25 percent XP boost for all missions. Beachhead runs now through Tuesday at 5am PST.

Middle image via Reddit