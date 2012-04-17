Sony’s game division plans to launch a new networked video recorder and media storage device by the bizarre name “Nasne.”

The new home gadget will be available in Japan on July 19 for 16,980 yen, or $211. The device has a 500-gigabyte hard disk drive and will have both digital terrestrial and satellite broadcasting tuners. It’s the sort of tool that Sony’s new chief executive, Kaz Hirai, wants to launch to prove that the Japanese consumer electronics giant hasn’t lost its mojo. You could probably think of Nasne as the ultimate convergence device.

The Nasne will connect to a home network, enabling users to watch and record TV shows through dedicated applications such as “Vaio TV with Nasne” for Sony brand personal computers. Users can also access content from a PlayStation Vita, Sony tablet, and Sony Xperia smartphone. The Nasne will be able to stream live or recorded television programs simultaneously onto two supported Sony products. That allows multiple people to view the same content within the same home network.

Nasne is similar to an upgraded Torne, a digital tuner/video recorder for the PlayStation 3, that includes its own hard drive (rather than using the one in the PS3 or a separate one connected to the PS3 through USB), can accept more types of digital cable, and can be streamed on smartphones (rather than just PS Vita and PSP like Torne). It uses some of the Torne software as well. If you use both devices, you can actually record two things at once.

Nasne will also link to a television web guide service for the PC and smartphones from So-net Entertainment. Users can use that guide to schedule recordings of TV programs on the go from their PS Vita, PC, tablets, and smartphones.

Nasne also functions as a storage device for media such as movies, photos, and music. Any Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA)-compatible device on the home network can access that content.

“We are offering a seamless and unique Sony experience through Nasne, which serves as a home entertainment hub that connects to Sony’s various network products,” said Hirai in a statement. “Nasne will give users more freedom to enjoy television in new ways by enabling them to watch programs on various Sony products through dedicated applications. We will continue to offer attractive products and services that inspire customers around the world and spark their curiosity by further enhancing collaboration within Sony groups.”

PS3 users will be able to watch and record content through a LAN connection by installing an app that comes with Nasne. PS Vita users will be able to watch and record shows through an app by accessing the home network via a Wi-Fi connection. Vaio PC users can also access Nasne content through LAN or Wi-Fi connections. TV shows on Nasne can be copied to Blu-ray discs and DVDs or transferred to a Vaio PC.

The black Nasne device measures 43 millimeters in width, 189 millimeters in length, and 136 millimeters in height. It weighs 460 grams.