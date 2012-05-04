U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron and several other government officials will soon begin discussions with Internet Service Providers to create service plans that entirely block pornography, according to The Telegraph.

The government’s decision to look into widespread porn blocking comes from wanting to “protect” children whose parents are either too lazy or not savvy enough to block it themselves. The Telegraph report claims that three-quarters of children in the U.K. have access to the Internet without parental supervision and that about 800,000 can view adult content if they please.

If the most conservative factions of the U.K. government have their way, ISPs would offer a default plan that blocks all porn and if you do want adult content, you would have to opt-in. The Prime Minister reportedly does not want to impose that strict of a system but instead would prefer an “active choice” where you choose whether you get adult content or not when you sign up for a plan.

Conservative Member of Parliament Claire Perry said she is pushing for the “opt-in” system. “If British Internet Service Providers introduced ‘opt-in’, we would be the first country in the world to have such a system,” Perry told The Telegraph. “We led the world on blocking child abuse imagery. We’ve done it before. We can do it again. And what a wonderful legacy to give to our children. The time for hand-wringing is past and the time for common sense solutions is here. We have got to act.”

In the U.K., one-quarter of online searches are for pornography, so if porn was censored at a network level, those who make and distribute it could see traffic declines. We’re sure sites such as Sex.com and Snatchly, two new Pinterest clones that curate adult pictures across the web, will be watching closely.

Let us know in the comments if you think the U.K. government is pursuing this issue correctly or if it amounts to censorship.

Surprised man photo: olly/Shutterstock