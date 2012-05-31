Spicy Horse, the Shanghai-based development studio best known for the dark, action-adventure title Alice: The Madness Returns, has released its newest game, BigHead Bash, into open beta.

BigHead Bash is a free-to-play title where player-controlled toys battle each other in 2D deathmatches. The beta is launching exclusively on Kongregate, a browser-based gaming site owned by the GameStop Corporation.

“The Kongregate team has so much experience in identifying what gamers are looking for,” said American McGee, founder & CEO of Spicy Horse, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Their feedback has been invaluable in helping to bring this game to market.”

You can check out BigHead Bash’s official trailer below.