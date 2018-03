This week the VBWeekly crew discusses the new social-chatting service Airtime, leaked passwords from a LinkedIn hack (check out our tips for changing your passwords), and SpaceX — the first all-private company to start hauling cargo into space.

And finally we gear up to say goodbye to , who is trading-in her VentureBeat intern experience for a sweet gig at Wired. What’s that? You say you want to follow in Sarah’s footsteps? Then perhaps you should apply!