A $99 Android-based video game console that’s free-to-play and “built to be hacked” is currently in development, according to the tech site The Verge (via Kotaku.)

Ouya will have a “high-concept developer ecosystem that’s as free as can be,” The Verge said. The startup behind Ouya claims every customer who buys a retail box will get a software development kit, giving everyone the capability to publish games on the platform. The aim is to disrupt the console business by giving a path for indie game developers to reach gamers more easily and directly.

The console will reportedly connect to your TV. Its sleek look is the work of designer Yves Behar, the chief creative officer of wearable technology company Jawbone and designer of the One Laptop per Child XO laptop. Ex-IGN executive Julie Uhrman, former Vice President of Game Publishing at Microsoft Ed Fries, and Lab126’s Muffi Ghadiali are also allegedly working on the project.

GamesBeat 2012 is VentureBeat’s fourth annual conference on disruption in the video game market. This year we’re calling on speakers from the hottest mobile, social, PC, and console companies to debate new ways to stay on pace with changing consumer tastes and platforms. Join 500+ execs, investors, analysts, entrepreneurs, and press as we explore the gaming industry’s latest trends and newest monetization opportunities. The event takes place July 10-11 in San Francisco, and you can get your tickets here.