Hulu CEO Jason Kilar is said to be one of the top candidates currently in consideration for Yahoo’s CEO position.

Ailing Yahoo has been on the search for a permanent CEO ever since it ousted shamed CEO Scott Thompson two months ago after a resume scandal. At the time, the company appointed its global media head, Ross Levinsohn, to the interim CEO position.

Now, Levinsohn and Kilar are said to be the top two contenders for the position, Kara Swisher at AllThingsD first reported, citing sources close to the situation.

Kilar is no longer contractually bound to Hulu and may be looking to exit the company he helped build, according to Swisher’s sources. Before joining Hulu in 2007, Kilar worked at Amazon for 10 years in various leadership postions, including senior vice president of Worldwide Application Software.

Sources told Swisher that the CEO role is still Levinsohn’s to lose, but in even considering the high profile Kilar for the position, Yahoo could be doing itself a disservice. Yahoo is still reeling from tumultuous leadership changes, a company re-organization that resulted in massive layoffs, a patent war with Facebook, and a recently resolved proxy battle. Showing that it’s not fully behind Levinsohn risks adding more unnecessary chaos into the mix.

Hulu declined to comment on this story. VentureBeat is awaiting a response from Yahoo.

Photo credit: Asa Mathat/AllThingsD