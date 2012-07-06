Bizness Apps, a San Francisco-based startup that helps small businesses build and launch mobile apps, released an upgraded service today called Instant.

Ideal for companies strapped for time or manpower, Bizness Apps Instant pulls existing website content and places it directly on an app or HTML 5-powered mobile website. Users pick an industry-specific template (such as restaurants, bars, or gyms), overlay their branding, sync existing content, and then publish the app to the Android and iTunes marketplaces.

Over 6,000 small businesses have already launched mobile websites and apps to help customers connect with their businesses through loyalty programs, ordering food, mobile shopping and more, Bizness Apps chief executive Andrew Gazdecki told VentureBeat.

Mobile apps are a valuable marketing tool for small businesses, but can be costly to develop. Startups like Bizness Apps and app-creator services like AppMakR and SwebApps offer an affordable way for small and medium-sized businesses to connect with consumers on mobile. Gazdecki says Bizness Apps is already being used by the full gamut of small and local businesses from luxury spas to kids day camps.

Companies can launch native apps for iPhone, iPad and Android for $59 a month. A mobile website starts at $29 a month. Already, the startup powers around 1 percent of the total apps in iTunes.

Bizness Apps has received a $50,ooo boost of funding from angel investors since VentureBeat covered the company in 2011. The product was first showcased at the Spring 2011 DEMO conference.