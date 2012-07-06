If you follow VentureBeat but don’t regularly check our GamesBeat site, here’s a list of the best games stories we ran over the last seven days that you may have missed.
This week, Sony buys online streaming service Gaikai and drops OnLive support, Disney spends millions to protect children playing Club Penguin, and the mystery around iOS game Pretty Pet Salon is revealed.
You’ll also find reviews for The Walking Dead Episode 2 and Spelunky.
GamesBeat:
GamesBeat 2012 features more than 80 of the game industry’s best and brightest
The road ahead in gaming: Welcome to the Crossover Era
Apple’s crackdown on app-ranking manipulation: Confused developers caught in the dragnet
The DeanBeat: Even Grand Theft Auto V won’t save 2012 retail game sales
Blizzard recognizes Diablo III’s lack of endgame content
Six years in the making, epic sci-fi MMO Taikodom is finally set for beta-testing (exclusive)
Free-to-play pioneer K2 Network merges with Reloaded Games (exclusive interview)
And the grenade’s red glare: Call of Duty downloadable content is half off
Buffy Summers, eat your heart out: Juliet may be our generation’s Slayer
‘Give us something BIG!’: 10 of the best live-action video game trailers
3 unexpected questions from Nintendo’s shareholder meeting
Big Fish Games bets on the cloud with a cross-platform casual gaming service
Three things you need to know about gamification
Nintendo: Online subscriptions ‘aren’t always the best‘
You can interview for a job by playing Diablo III
Aggressive expansion: How Hero Academy came to embrace China and Steam (interview)
Poker site CEO arrested on new Ponzi scheme charges
Activision-Blizzard partners with Tencent to take Call of Duty Online to China
What happened to the horror in survival-horror?
Only a mad man could love Spelunky (review)
The Walking Dead Episode 2: Starved for Help turns the gore up to 11 (review)
Sony buys Gaikai game streaming service for $380M
VentureBeat:
GamesBeat’s Evolution 2012 viewing guide
Gamevil boosts its multimillion-dollar investment of mobile-game developers (exclusive)
Disney spends millions to keep Club Penguin’s young audience safe
GameFounders now nurturing games in Europe with an accelerator
On the move: Mobile gamers now outnumber PC players in China
EA goes after CityVille with today’s launch of SimCity Social
PlayPhone quadruples its mobile social gaming network users in six months
Report: $99 Android-based game console Ouya on the way
Meet our all-star GamesBeat 2012 moderators
Kuato aims to teach kids programming through games
The mystery of why Pretty Pet Salon was banned from the App Store and then returned
Gamers spend $3.4B on all types of games in Q1
Disney and others bring disruption to movie-licensed games
How Sony could disrupt its console rivals — and itself — with its Gaikai acquisition
Zynga ‘unleashes’ bigwig Mark Pincus after big product unveiling
