What a week, what a week. Between the earnings calls and the earnings calls, we were pretty swamped over here.
Here are the top stories you need to know about this week:
- Twitter went down. Get over it already!
- Even revenues exceeding $1 billion couldn’t stop Facebook shares from hitting a new low.
- This iPods for seniors viral video/Kickstarter project melted our cheesy little hearts.
- OS X Mountain Lion is now available as a $20 upgrade, and it’s listening when you talk.
- Arcade games are dying for real, and there ain’t a thing we can do about it.
The friendly writers and editors of VentureBeat sincerely hope you enjoy your weekend. Barring that, we hope you at least get some good doughnuts outta the deal.