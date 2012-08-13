50 Games in 2012 – #16 Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3) (Completed May 14th)

Out of all the PlayStation 2 mascots Ratchet & Clank has always been my favorite. Ratchets adventures with Clank were always fun to explore and the world they inhabited was full of great lively characters. I've played every Ratchet & Clank game besides the original yet it had been more then a few years since I had an adventure with the furry Lombax and rectangular Robot. After a couple year hiatus since Tools of Destruction I prepared myself for another Future Ratchet adventure.

A Crack in Time's main story arc is the origins of Clank and the separation between him and Ratchet. Insomniac is known for great stories throughout the series and a Crack in Time is no different. It's a weird feeling playing large parts of A Crack in Time split up but that's what you get in this outing. The result is Ratchet wondering worlds without his sidekick and without the same duo banter. There are times when Ratchet is accompanied by friends but the experience isn't the same. On the flip side you get to experience some cool puzzle levels when playing as Clank that give the game a great mix when it was duly need.

Although the story is great and the main characters quirky charm light up the stage there was a definite since of “I've been here”. The game delivers visually and the combat continues to be great but I couldn't kick the feeling of boredom through slower parts in the game. Luckily though Dr. Nefarious is back and lights it up as the villain with his plot to mess with the balance of time. I often grew bored in the fetch quest and menial missions but in the meatier content of A Crack in Time when the plot was progressing the fun came roaring back. The whole plan is right up Dr. Nefarious alley and adds a lot to game once it becomes prevalent. On top of this there was also the definite bonus of any scenes involving Lawrence and Dr. Nefarious and there top notch dialogue.

Besides my qualms with A Crack in Time's story bumps the combat is superb. Whether your a seasoned Ratchet fan or a newcomer there is still no denying that the actual gunplay gadget combat in A Crack in Time is still a lot of fun. What got me through my game lulls was my pure enjoyment out of mixing up weapon types and taking out the baddies with an array of weapons. The added customization was also a major plus to even create more of unique experience and cater the guns to shoot how I wanted. As I've mentioned above another highlight was also the Clank solo missions dealing with time. A Crack in Time played it well with a great mix of the Ratchet combat and then sprinkling in a bit of Clank puzzle platforming.

When I break down how I felt about Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time it feels somewhere between a good and great time. The game is gorgeous, plays great and has a fun loving Dr. Nefarious plot line to boot. The negatives came from visiting new worlds that felt like I've seen them before and missions that didn't do much but inch the middle of the plot forward. A Crack in Time in the end was a great game but after finishing I felt more like it was time for a break from Ratchet rather than another new instalment.

Game Summary:

Date Finished: 5/14 | Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction (PS3)

Pros: Gameplay reigns supreme while the story is fun and the game looks beautiful.

Cons: Story progression drags and parts of the game suffer from Ratchet Deja vu.

Conclusion: A Crack in Time is a spectacular Ratchet game but offers a lot more of the same whether that's a good or a bad thing.

[8.5/10]

