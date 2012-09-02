Apple is apparently looks to revise the standard earphones that come with its mobile devices, as you can see in the photo above obtained by Vietnamese site Tinhte.

The last time Apple updated its earphones was back in 2008 when it added an ability to alter the volume of your device using a control built into the wire, but the basic design of the earbuds remained unaltered. The new earbuds, however, are said to be smaller to presumably cut down on the “hurting” trauma that the current Apple earbuds cause.

“All factors such as design, quality finishing materials fabricated wire, plastic body headphones are led to the conclusion this is genuine and not counterfeit headphones,” states Tinhte in the post (as translated by MacRumors).

The new earphones indicated that they were designed by Apple and made in Vietnam, specifically by the Vietnamese Foxconn plant.

While Apple hasn’t sent out an official statement regarding an event to announce its iPhone 5, several rumors indicate that it should happen in mid-September, with the device going on sale shortly there after. Apple is also rumored to offer other audio improvement announcements, like an upgrade to its Airplay feature for Bluetooth speakers.

Photo via Tinhte