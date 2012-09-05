Act-On embraced $16 million in its fourth round of funding today to accomodate high-demand for its software and accelerate growth.

The company provides marketing automation technology that small and medium-sized business use to organize their online marketing campaigns. It offers a range of solutions for lead generation, nurturing, and management as well as content syndication.

The suite includes tools for email marketing, social media, landing pages, and website analytics, all accessible in a simple dashboard that is designed for marketers, rather than developers. It can also be integrated with enterprise products like Salesforce, WebEx, SugarCRM, and Microsoft Dynamics.

Act-On has over 1,000 customers and has seen triple-digit growth over the past couple years. Today’s investment will toward developing new products and expanding globally. It was led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Trinity Ventures, US Venture Partners, and Voyager Capital, who participated in the company’s previous rounds. This brings Act-On’s total funding to $30 million.

Act-On was founded in 2008. It is based in Beaverton, Ore., with offices in Roseville, Calif., and Menlo Park, Calif.