

Real estate listings company Zillow says most of its users are going mobile. So the company is responding appropriately with the launch its latest app: Rentals for iPhone.

The app, which joins its existing Android counterpart, offers iPhone users easy access to rental listings and data, making the process of rental shopping a tad easier. Zillow Rentals will even ping users when it spots rentals that match their selected criteria.

Other features include the ability to check out local establishments, search by voice, and directly contact landlords and property managers.

“We believe that real estate is inherently mobile, and the mobile experience will continue to grow and be a bigger part of our business,” Zillow consumer marketing vice president Jeremy Wacksman told Venturebeat.

That increasingly-mobile userbase is what helped Zillow report a record $27.8 million in revenue last quarter.