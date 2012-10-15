Worms Revolution

UPDATE: The contest is now over. We have notified the winners via Twitter. Thanks for participating!

Remember last week, when we gave away a bunch of games as part of our massive 14-day “housecleaning” contest? Those were some good times. This week, we’re continuing with part two: Each day from Monday through Saturday, we’ll be handing out a digital download code. On Sunday, you’ll have a chance to win a mystery prize pack filled with swag and at least five games for a variety of platforms.

With only seven more days to go, we’re already feeling a little nostalgic. Here’s the final schedule (Oct. 15 – 21):

  • Monday: Worms Revolution (Xbox 360)
  • Tuesday: The Expendables 2 Video Game (PS3)
  • Wednesday: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Hearthfire DLC (Xbox 360)
  • Thursday: One Piece: Pirate Warriors (PS3)
  • Friday: Joe Danger 2: The Movie (Xbox 360)
  • Saturday: Fire Pro Wrestling (Xbox 360)
  • Sunday: Mystery prize pack (physical mailing)

And to enter, here’s what you have to do:

  • Hop on Twitter and follow @GamesBeat, so we can notify you via direct message if you won.
  • Tweet this message to help spread the word:

14 days worth of free games and swag from @GamesBeat! How to get in on this: http://wp.me/p1re2-2kSX #gamesbeatgiveaways

  • You can enter once on each day of the contest, up until 11:59 p.m. PST. We’ll message the winner (chosen randomly) shortly after that. You can only win once, and all prizes are final.
  • The Sunday prize pack can only be sent within the continental U.S. We’ll need your full name and address if you win one of them.
  • The contest will end on Sunday, October 21, at 11:59 p.m PST.
  • Void where prohibited.

Good luck!