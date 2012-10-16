Considering applying for an MBA? As the Wall Street Journal originally reported, business school applicants expect to make an optimistic $133,000 upon graduation, a drastic increase from their pre-MBA salary of $45,000.

Data released today by NerdWallet, a tool that crunches financial data, reveals that applicants are overly optimistic. While grads of the top five schools, including Harvard and Stanford, typically earn over $130,000, average salaries frequently dip as low as $70,000.

The research company analyzed self-reported data from over 40 MBA programs to produce a list of top salary-earning programs and a useful side-by-side comparison between the leading schools.

Broad disparities crop up between the programs: Some help you land a dream job with a six-figure salary and a company car, while others may leave you in a position where you’re struggling to make your monthly loan repayments. Stanford’s Business School encourages its graduates to accept a job in the technology sector or start their own company, but in the majority of cases (52 percent), business school is a fast-track to a career in finance or management consulting.

Their findings indicate that:

The highest and lowest average starting salaries across all schools ranges from $121,455 to $73,748.

A majority of MBA graduates enter finance or management consulting, which also receive the highest compensation.

Top finance graduates can expect to earn at least 30 percent more then the average MBA student, with some students earning over $200,000.

Here is the full list of top 20 business schools by total compensation.

