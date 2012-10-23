Microsoft has unveiled several fun video ads that encourage people to dive into its new Windows 8 operating system, which debuts this Friday.

“As we enter the final countdown to the global launch of Windows 8, today marks the global unveiling of the Windows 8 advertising campaign going live in 42 countries,” Microsoft communications manager Brandon LeBlanc wrote in a blog post today. “With the reimagining of the Windows product experience, marketing is breaking from the past, as well. The idea behind the campaign is to be more motivating, more rooted in the product experience — less tell and more show — by connecting in an emotional and culturally relevant way that maps to the breadth of the global reach.”

The new ads all emphasize music in some way. Whether they focus on a band playing songs or people moving to music, they want Windows 8 to represent a casual OS that can also do work.

“Music, the universal language, is at the heart of this campaign, highlighting a variety of indie and up-and-coming bands across the globe, such as Best Coast in the U.S., Lenka in China, and Hogarth in Brazil,” wrote LeBlanc. “Regardless of country or language, the music universally is upbeat, positive, and encouraging [of] self-expression and experience.”

Check out the ads below.

This first ad will run in the United States and features music from indie rock darlings Best Coast.

This ad will focus on Asian markets and features Parkour performances.

This ad will hit Asia & South East Asia, with an emphasis on a relationship between work and play.

Finally, in Latin America, this ad focuses on spending time with friends and family and Windows 8 connecting you.

