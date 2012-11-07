Mobile technology makes it possible to do everything on the go. From smartphones and tablets, people can read, communicate, browse, play games, shop, work, and now with Udemy’s new iPad app, learn.

Udemy is an online education portal that features hundreds of courses, on topics ranging from entrepreneurship to vegan cooking. The company’s vision is to “disrupt and democratize the world of education,” by making the ability to teach and learn available to anyone. The content is completely generated by the community, so any expert can create a class, and any student can seek instruction.

The website recently went through a redesign to make it more user friendly. With this iPad app, the content will be even more accessible to students who can learn anytime, anywhere (assuming they have an iPad, that is). Features include:

● Watch on the go: Access to all video and audio lectures, presentations, and any other course materials right from the app.

● View offline: Save courses and watch them wherever you go. Learning is no longer confined to the classroom or students’ desktop computers.

● Engage from anywhere: Ask questions or start a conversation with instructors and other students while working within the app.

● Discover new courses: Enroll in any course from Udemy’s entire course catalog of more than 5,000 courses published by experts from around the world.

The Udemy community has over 400,000 students. In a recent survey, the company discovered that 90% of its users took courses geared towards professional development.

“Udemy students are extremely active and want access to learning regardless of time or location,” said CEO and co-founder Eren Bali. “The app builds on Udemy’s promise of connecting students with the world’s experts by turning idle time into a learning opportunity.”

Instead of playing games during the morning commute or lounging on the couch, Udemy members can be productive with their idle time. The app empowers people to study despite crazy schedules or travel. It also means experts (and Udemy) will have more opportunities to make money. Khan Academy rolled out an iPad app earlier this year, while other competitors Udacity and Coursera have yet to enter this channel.

Udemy launched in 2010 and raised $3 million in its first round of funding last year, led by Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell.