SmartThings, the hack-your-world Kickstarter project that had already raised $1.2 million, added another $3 million from First Round Capital and more than 20 angel investors.

The SmartThings hub and connectors will allow you to wake up to brewing coffee, turn on your lights and stereo while away, or open the door automatically when you return home, among other things. 5,694 backers pledged to support the project on Kickstarter, and the first devices will start shipping later this month, but the extra $3 million means that SmartThings will be able to invest more in product development and support.

Part of that product development is going to come from the community.

SmartThings is an open platform that is welcoming developers … and the company announced a $100,000 contest for developers to create apps and new connected devices. Winners in a variety of categories can receive $5,000 to $25,000, plus consulting, design, and build help, and a fully funded trip to the SmartThings lab and a second trip to present at an Internet of Things conference.

The company is already offering three packages for pre-order: Home Security, Home Watch, and Family Life. The Home Watch life will sense temperature, moisture, and vibration, as well as whether doors and windows are open, and whether you’re home. You’ll be able to access the information from an app on your smartphone, and be able to identify potential problems.

First Round Capital led the round, but a huge number of angels and smaller funds participated, including SV Angel, CrunchFund, Max Levchin, Yuri Milner, David Tisch, Alexis Ohanian, and Loic Le Meur.