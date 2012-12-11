Yahoo, still one of the most popular email services in the world, has revamped its email applications for web, iOS, Android, and Windows 8 with a much cleaner look that emphasizes speed.

Yahoo has been in the midst of changes under the direction of former Google VP Marissa Mayer, who took over as CEO earlier this year. Mayer has clearly brought some of Google’s ideas over to her new company, including free employee meals, smart acquisitions, and category advertising sales. She’s also brought over some good ideas on the product side, as you can see from the new apps announced today that will help stop Yahoo Mail users from moving over to Gmail, Microsoft’s Outlook.com, or other services.

“We’ve redesigned the new version of Yahoo! Mail with speed in mind — getting through your emails is faster than ever before,” Mayer wrote in a blog post. “We’ve also made your inbox more intuitive and easier to navigate, allowing you to focus on what matters most: your messages. And, because mobile is everything these days, Yahoo Mail now has a consistent look and feel across devices.”

The new apps for iPhone and iPod touch, Android, and Windows 8 are available now, while the version for the web will be rolling out to most users over the next few days.

Photos via Yahoo