The Steam 2012 holiday sale lives for another two days.

Valve just announced it is extending the big sale that deeply discounts many of the service’s best games for a special “encore weekend.”

“Gamers will have a final opportunity to get their favorite games on Steam,” said Valve spokesperson Doug Lombardi in a statement. “A select number of the most sought-after titles from the Steam holiday sale will reprise their biggest discounts for two additional days.”

The extended portion of the sale begins on Saturday at 10 a.m. Pacific. Valve will finally pull the plug on Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific.