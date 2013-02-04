A lucky screen grab indicates the first three Halo games and hit perspective-platformer Fez might make the jump from Xbox to Steam. If true, it would mark the first appearance of Microsoft’s billion-dollar Halo franchise on Valve’s billion-dollar game-streaming service … and its first official appearance on a non-Microsoft platform.

The Escapist reports that listings for Fez, Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, and Halo 3 appeared in Steam’s content database — a first step before any game goes live on the service — and were discovered by two programmers, “Pavel” and Martin Benjamins using the CDR tool. Hackers used CDR to view Steam’s complete game content database. All four listings have since been removed.

This would also mark the first PC ports for both Fez and Halo 3. It also leaves an open question around Halo 2; Its multiplayer servers are scheduled to shut down next week.

While none of this constitutes a confirmation that Microsoft’s premiere franchise is indeed heading to Steam, all four did appear in a screen-grabbed list that included games already confirmed for release on Steam;

La-Mulana

The Splatters

Octodad: Dadliest Catch Beta

Duke Nukem 3D: Atomic Edition (Duke Nukem 3D+)

Super House of Dead Ninjas

Fez

LucasArts Test App

Fast and Furious 6

Lococycle

Yogventures!

Hardware

Hardware (Demo)

Dyad

Cut the Rope

Shadow Warrior Complete

Hardware (VIP)

Hardware (Internal)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII

Retro/Grade

Resident Evil: Revelations

THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH

Quantum Conundrum 2

Halo 3

Halo 2

Halo: Combat Evolved

The Witness

Angry Birds Space

Angry Birds Seasons

Second Life

Benjamins also discovered a Halo 3 game hub. Steam game hubs are official groups people use to share user-generated content, mods, screenshots, and the like.

We’ve reached out to both Microsoft and Valve for comment.