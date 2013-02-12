Today is Mardi Gras, otherwise known as Fat Tuesday. For those of you reading funding news instead of flashing people on Bourbon Street, I thought I’d provide glimpse of what you are missing. The idea is to go a little crazy before Lent begins. People dress up in elaborate costumes, revel in the streets, and eat King cake, a frosted pastry covered in purple, green, and gold icing. But that doesn’t sound nearly as exciting as venture capital, so you’ve come to the right place.

For more funding news as it happens, subscribe to our Deals Channel feed. You can also follow VentureBeat on Twitter, @venturebeat, to view funding news as it’s published.

Nextdoor fights war on crime, backed by $40M and 8075 neighborhoods

Nextdoor, a private social network for neighborhoods, has secured $21.6 million in new funding from Greylock Partners. This round closely follows the $18.6 million Nextdoor raised in 2012, meaning it has raised over $40 million to protect homes in less time than it takes to build one. In addition to the funding, the company announced its 2.0 version that focuses on crime and safety and revealed some impressive numbers surrounding its growth. Read more on VentureBeat.



Consumer United bands together $52M to lower insurance costs

Online insurance agency Consumer United has raised $52.5 million. Consumer United applies the power of the masses to selling insurance. People join the community, and then Consumer United negotiates lower prices on multiple products and services, including auto, home, and life insurance. Thayer Street Partners contributed $30 million of this third round of funding, with Spark Capital picking up the rest. Consmer United is based in Boston. Read more on VentureBeat.

This startup is charging $3,000 for its database of the world’s most influential people

Imagine having access to a Rolodex of two million of the wealthiest people in the world and charging everyone thousands of dollars for a peek. A new service called Relationship Science has emerged to do just that. The company is charging bankers to use its cloud-based CRM tool to track the “one percent,” and already has some high profile Wall Street firms signed on to its beta. Today, Relationship Science announced it has raised $60 million in funding to date. it has received sufficient buzz to attract the attention of heavyweight investors, including Ken Langone, Henry Kravis, Stanley Druckenmiller, Andrew Tisch, Ron Burkle, and Joe Perella. Read more on VentureBeat.

Nok Nok gets $15M to use your device’s hardware to identify you

Nok Nok, a company that wants to help organizations get rid of the traditional login and password, raised $15 million in its first round of funding today from DCM and Onset Ventures. The company creates “authentication” products that help companies keep their systems safe by using the hardware in different computers — such as desktops, servers, and mobile phones — to identify a user. Read more on VentureBeat.

RightScale scales up with added funding

RightScale, a Santa Barbara-based provider of cloud management software has raised $15.6 million, according to a regulatory filing. The software is designed to be a bridge between its customer’s applications and cloud-based infrastructure. Details on the funding have not yet been publicly announced. RightScale has received venture funding from Benchmark Capital, Index Ventures, and Tenaya Capital, and the filing indicates that these investors participated in the round.

Storenvy sets its eyes on $5M

E-commerce startup Storenvy closed $5 million in its first round of funding. Storenvy provides online merchants with tools to easily customize and launch digital storefronts. The platform also involves a social marketplace with “built-in” shoppers, and pitches itself as the only storefront/marketplace hybrid on the market. Intel Capital and Spark Capital led this round, with participation from First Round Capital.

Simulmedia simultaneously runs ad campaigns, fundraises

Simulmedia is a New York City based TV ad targeting company that today put an extra $5 million in its pockets, bringing its total pile to $32 million spread over five rounds. Investors include Avalon Ventures, Time Warner Investments, and Union Square Ventures. The capital wi ll help build out the audience data targeting platform, which provides anonymous viewing data of 35 million viewers every day.