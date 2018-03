Developer Bungie revealed its first new game since Halo: Reach today.

Destiny is a sci-fi shooter due out for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It follows the story of the remaining humans on Earth after a near-apocalypse wipes out most of the planet’s population.

Bungie released the following video documentary to give gamers an early look at the game:

http://youtu.be/EwOUi4JDC4o