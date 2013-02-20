As the mobile industry gears up for one of the year’s biggest trade shows, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, we are also getting ready for an event of our own: the VentureBeat Mobile Summit. We are lining up an array of top-notch speakers to address the highest priority topics in the industry today — and today, we’re proud to announce the first set of speakers.

The invite-only Summit will be held April 1 and 2 at the gorgeous Cavallo Point Resort in Sausalito, Calif., just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco. The Summit website outlines the topics which we think are top of mind, and an early partial list of participants. While the Summit is limited to just 180 invited attendees, you can request an invitation to the Summit here.

Our goal for the Summit is to offer insight from established companies to early stage start-ups tied together by their efforts to reshape how we interact with mobile devices and data.

Keep an eye on the Summit website as we announce additions to the line-up.

Alex Linde serves as vice president of mobile and digital apps at The Weather Company (TWC), a company that has made some pioneering moves in mobile, with 100 million downloads of its mobile apps. Joining TWC in June 2012, Alex is responsible for developing, managing and executing all aspects of TWC’s mobile strategy, which includes a product line that features one of the most popular applications for the iPhone, iPad and Android platforms.

With a strong background in mobile technologies and next-generation product development, Alex comes from Yahoo!, where he served most recently as director of mobile and tablet advertising, and previously as director of mobile platforms. Prior to Yahoo!, he created the first standard-compliant mobile widget engine, served as vice president of applications for mobile messaging specialist Colibria, and founded a mobile marketing startup bridging TV and multimedia messaging. Originally trained as an engineer, Alex was an early contributor to the very first mobile browsers.

Alex is a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau, where is currently serves as co-chair of the IAB Mobile Committee.

Charles Huang is the CEO of Green Throttle Games, Inc., a Trinity Ventures- and DCM-funded startup based in Santa Clara, Calif. that’s focused on creating video games on TV in the new era of video games. Previously, Charles was co-founder of RedOctane and the co-creator of the Guitar Hero video game franchise. In 2005, the company published Guitar Hero, which went on to become the fastest video game to reach $1B in sales and a franchise that has exceeded $5B of total revenue to date. Guitar Hero was the best-selling video game in the world in 2007 and 2008.

Fabrizio Capobianco is the CEO of TOK.tv, the company which lets you talk to your friends while you watch TV. He also serves as President and Chairman of Funambol, which he founded in 2003 and which grew to be the leading mobile open-source company in the world. Fabrizio likes pretty much every sport and spends a great deal of his life watching it on TV. He is a successful entrepreneur, having founded several Italian high tech companies, and has extensive expertise in the mobile industry, with work experience that includes Reuters and Tibco.

Michael Bayle is Senior Vice President and General Manager of ESPN Mobile. A former Yahoo! and Microsoft executive, Bayle develops and manages all aspects of ESPN’s mobile strategy and execution, including content production, programming and publishing on every ESPN Mobile platform. He reports to John Kosner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of ESPN Digital and Print Media.

Most recently, Bayle was Vice President of Monetization and Marketing at Amobee, a leading mobile marketing developer, where he led global ad operations, North American business and market development and strategic partnerships. Prior to Amobee, Bayle was Senior Director of Global Mobile Monetization at Yahoo!, where he launched Yahoo’s mobile advertising business, while building a global team that created mobile campaigns for Fortune 500 partners in 29 markets. Bayle also held business development positions at Yahoo!, Microsoft and International Data Group (IDG).

[image credit: www.cavallopoint.com]