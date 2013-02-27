The fashion world can keep its Chanel clutches and Jimmy Choo shoes; techies are more interested in getting their hands on Google Glass.

A phony auction on eBay soared to nearly $16,000 for a pair of these hard-to-get glasses. The listing went up on Tuesday evening, and the bids quickly climbed. eBay removed the listing about an hour ago because it was in violation of its presale policy, as reported by Business Insider.

The seller, named “bla7kcat,” claimed to be one of the few early adopters slated for access to a pair. The advanced version costs $1,500 and is currently only available to developers, the winners of the #ifihadglass contest, and a small group of testers. Google announced last week that it plans to release a version for consumers before the end of the year, but people are so desperate to get their hands on the headset, they are willing to pay up to 10 times the price.

Project Glass debuted in 2012. These sci-fi looking ‘smart’ glasses allow people to do many of the things they do with their smartphone, such as taking pictures and videos, communicating, and viewing augmented reality interfaces, without the need of a separate device. Spotting a pair around San Francisco is like spotting a celebrity. It rarely happens, but it’s exciting when it goes.

Here’s the auction’s description, courtesy of The Atlantic Wire:

“i am selling a pair of Google Glasses (Project Glass glasses). I’ve been selected as an early adapter for Google’s upcoming release. you are buying a brand new unopened pair of Google’s Project Glass glasses. i will be personally attending and picking up my pair in either Los Angeles, or New York at Google’s Project Glass launch event, which will take place some time after Feburary 27th. as for what colors will actually be available, will vary, if i am offered a choice, I will choose the color of your choice (see listing picture for variants). my cost to buy my glasses is $1,500 (USD), so obviously thats where ive started the auction at. Project Glass will be shipped with Insurance at my expence, and signature upon delivery, so please use an address you can accept delivery in person.”