So, you saw that Facebook launched a shiny, pretty News Feed redesign, and you want in.

Lucky for all of us, the new U.I. is coming to the web version of Facebook starting today.

Facebook reps also said this morning that the new look and feel would be appearing on smartphones and tablets over the next couple weeks.

But if you just can’t wait and you’ve absolutely got to have it now, you can try the new homepage immediately.

Once you click that link, you’ll get a brief walkthrough of the new features, including our favorite, swapping between different News Feeds for friends, music, photos, and so on.

You can also get more info about the news design or leave Facebook feedback from the drop-down menu on the top left corner. Or you can choose to switch back to the old News Feed from the same menu.

If you’re the cautious type and want to browse around the new features before you jump right in, Facebook has set up a whole page explaining News Feed as it exists now — the bigger pictures, the different feed divisions, the upcoming changes to Facebook’s mobile apps.

Here’s a video explaining some of the changes you’ll see in the new version of News Feed and why Facebook decided to make them: