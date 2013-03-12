All it takes is one rat to ruin a restaurant’s reputation. A lot of critics felt they spotted a vermin running around God of War: Ascension’s kitchen when they went to review it prior to its release.

The latest entry in the action beat-em-up series is due out today for PlayStation 3. A day-one patch will accompany the title that directly address a small but significant issue that a few reviewers had with the game: It rewards players for killing a female character with a trophy titled ‘Bros Before Hos.’

In the patch, developer Sony Santa Monica renamed the trophy to a gender-neutral “Bros Before Foes.”

Sony Santa Monica sent the following statement to Joystiq:

We have created and will soon push out a patch for God of War: Ascension that alters the title of one of the game Trophies. The text was offensive to some members of our community and impacted their enjoyment of the game. We are endlessly committed to ensuring that our community can fully enjoy the experiences the team has created. As such, we’ve addressed the feedback and amended the Trophy in question.

Sony Santa Monica’s critics called the trophy misogynistic. Elevating the female enemy from “ho” to “foe” should alleviate many of those concerns.

God of War: Ascension takes place 10 years before the events of the first game. It follows Kratos as he deals with gods, monsters, and anger issues.