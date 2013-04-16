Health tech startups: Enter our upcoming Grand Rounds Innovation Showdown, and you could win a $250,000 bridge loan from Venrock, two months of free PR support, advice and coaching from top VCs, and coverage in VentureBeat.

It’s one of the highlights of our inaugural HealthBeat conference (May 20-21) at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco.

It’s clear that technological advancement is “disrupting” the $3 trillion health care market. We’re showcasing (on day two of HealthBeat) the 10 most interesting health care IT startups and companies that are driving this change.

The deadline to apply is next Friday 4/26 at 5pm PST.

Grand Rounds Innovation Showdown details

We’re looking for examples of innovation throughout health care. Do you have a product or service that will change how the industry works? Will your technology or solution transform the exchange, sharing, storing, or analyzing of health information? Will it engage patients and deliver tangible value to hospitals, medical practices, and health care systems?

If so, this is your opportunity to showcase your company, product, or solution to more than 400 health care executives, leaders, IT decision makers, and venture capitalists.

We’ll invite 10 finalists to present at HealthBeat 2013 in May. Each will have five minutes to present their business and showcase their innovative solution live onstage. Our team of judges will provide feedback on the products or services presented and ultimately determine a winner.

The Grand Rounds Innovation Showdown winner will be announced onstage at HealthBeat 2013 and will receive:

$250,000 convertible bridge loan and six months in the Venrock Quarry

Two months press relations support from health care specialist Amplify Public Affairs, based in Washington, D.C.

One hour coaching sessions with investors and/or relevant potential customers in our network

VentureBeat editorial coverage

Dinner with a Venrock partner

We’ll be announcing the 10 finalists in early May. For full Showdown details and submission, go here.

