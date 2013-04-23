HealthBeat 2013 — May 20-21 in San Francisco — is putting the long-established and respected giants of the health care world on stage with CEOs of Silicon Valley’s most disruptive health technology companies.

Ben Rattray, CEO, Change.org

Ben is the founder and CEO of Change.org, the world’s largest petition platform, and leads the company’s strategic vision. A graduate of Stanford University and the London School of Economics, Ben is a frequent public speaker about the intersection of technology, innovation, and social change at events like Google Zeitgeist and SXSW and on the Daily Show with Jon Stewart. In 2012, Ben was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World and one of FORTUNE’s 40 Under 40 rising young business leaders.

Session: Grassroots Patient Empowerment

Farzad Mostashari, National Coordinator for HIT, U.S. Dept of Health & Human Services (ONC)

Farzad Mostashari, MD, ScM serves as National Coordinator for Health Information Technology within the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Farzad joined ONC in July 2009. Previously, he served at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene as Assistant Commissioner for the Primary Care Information Project, where he facilitated the adoption of prevention-oriented health information technology by over 1,500 providers in underserved communities. Dr. Mostashari also led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funded NYC Center of Excellence in Public Health Informatics and an Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality funded project focused on quality measurement at the point of care. Prior to this he established the Bureau of Epidemiology Services at the NYC Department of Health, charged with providing epidemiologic and statistical expertise and data for decision making to the health department.

Session: Get Your Data On

Bryan Sivak, Chief Technology Officer & EIR, HHS

Bryan joined HHS as the Chief Technology Officer in July 2011. In this role, he is responsible for helping HHS leadership harness the power of data, technology, and innovation to improve the health and welfare of the nation. Previously, Bryan served as the Chief Innovation Officer to Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, where he has led Maryland’s efforts to embed concepts of innovation into the DNA of state government. He has distinguished himself in this role as someone who can work creatively across a large government organization to identify and implement the best opportunities for improving the way the government works. Prior to his time with Governor O’Malley, Bryan served as Chief Technology Officer for the District of Columbia, where he created a technology infrastructure that enhanced communication between the District’s residents and their government, and implemented organizational reforms that improved efficiency, program controls, and customer service.

Kristin Baker, Dir. Business Development, Castlight Health

Kristin currently leads strategic partnerships with health insurance companies in her role as Director of Business Development for Castlight Health. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Giovanni Colella and Todd Park, Castlight Health works with self-insured employers and health plans to empower consumers to take control of health care costs and improve care. Prior to Castlight, Kristin was with Goldman Sachs, & Co. in the Healthcare Investment Banking Division, working with clients across various areas of the healthcare ecosystem—biotech, medical device, life sciences, and HCIT—on M&A and financing transactions. Kristin received her BA from Middlebury College and MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business where she was the President of the Healthcare Club and led deal management and due diligence processes for Life Science Angels investments. She lives in San Francisco, CA with her husband.

Session: The Death of the Personal Health Record (PHR): Rebirthing the SMART Patient

Chanin Wendling, Dir. eHealth Department, Geisinger Health System

Chanin is Director of the eHealth Department within the Division of Clinical Innovation at Geisinger Health System. Ms. Wendling is responsible for employing Internet and related technology to address digital patient engagement and community provider support. She has developed key strategies for digital patient engagement using the patient portal, patient-reported data and text messaging. She is in the process of developing a mobile app strategy. Her strategies employee technologies such as web portals, the Epic electronic medical record, questionnaire tools, smartphones, touch screens and iPads. Her projects have included expanding test results and offering provider notes in the patient portal, delivering medication reconciliation and asthma monitoring online, depression and pediatric obesity screening using iPads, and text messaging for appointments, medication adherence and weight management.

Session: How to Use Tools for Patient Activation/Patient Engagement: A Cross Generational Look

Mark Gehring, President & Co-Founder, Asthmapolis

Mark is co-founder and President of Asthmapolis, a company dedicated to improving asthma control and reducing cost using medication sensors and mobile apps. He has previously served as CEO of three companies: Geometrics, developer of the first commercial 3D radiation treatment planning system, now marketed by Philips and used to plan 25% of the radiation treatments worldwide since the mid-90’s, UltraVisual, a medical imaging (PACS) startup that merged with another startup, Emageon, reached $100M in sales, and went public in 2005, and Sharendipity, a software development environment for non-programmers.

Session: mHealth for the Underserved–Seeding a New Market

Amanda Goltz, Health Management Solutions Leader, Aetna

Amanda is the Health Management Solutions Leader at Aetna, advising large national plan sponsors on wellness and consumer health engagement strategies and solutions. Previously, Amanda managed the Innovation and Consumer Engagement portfolio at Pacific Business Group on Health (PBGH), a coalition of 60 employers who collectively provide self-funded health coverage to over 10 million employees and dependents at an annual cost of $12B. Prior to PBGH, Amanda was senior advisor to the national healthcare practice at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, and its policy and business advisory unit, Manatt Health Solutions. From 2005 to 2009, Amanda served as Program Director at Partners Healthcare, the integrated delivery network founded by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, managing a system-wide quality improvement and transparency portfolio across the care delivery spectrum. Amanda also advises several start-up companies as a mentor at Rock Health, a San Francisco-based health IT incubator, and StartXMed, health and life sciences incubator for Stanford University’s top entrepreneurs through experiential education; as well as serving on the board of several companies with seed and Series A funding.

Session: Healthy Employees = Smart Patients

