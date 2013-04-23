Today, we saw an inordinate amount of funding announcements from startups based in Silicon Valley and in tech hubs around the world. As far afield as Japan, disruptive companies raised multimillions to bring their products to the next phase of growth.

Whether it’s 3D printing or a new take on enterprise search, here’s our list of today’s cool tech funding deals.

Not your grandmother’s search: SRCH2 launches ‘Google-like’ tech for the enterprise

SRCH2, the startup with a new take on corporate search, was founded by a group of ex-Googlers. Today, the Irvine-Calif. based company raised an undisclosed amount of seed capital from a roster of high-profile investors, including Data Collective’s Zachary Bogue and Matt Ocko, Redpoint’s Brad Jones, Horizen Ventures, and TenOneTen Ventures. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Chris Dixon and Andreessen Horowitz invest $30M in 3D printing marketplace Shapeways

If you weren’t sure whether this whole consumer 3D printing thing was going take off, Chris Dixon and Andreessen Horowitz may have answered your doubts. Dixon and company made a hugely symbolic $30 million investment in Shapeways, a 3D printing marketplace where designers may upload and print their 3D creations. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Japanese translation service Gengo gets $12M from Intel Capital

Gengo, a Tokyo-based startup specializing in people-powered translation, has just taken its second round of institutional funding. The deal, which totals $12 million, was led by Intel Capital with participation from previous investor Atomico as well as new investors Iris Capital, Infocomm (Singapore), NTT-IP (Japan), and STCV (Saudi Arabia). Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Infer raises $10M to help companies win customers with their data

Infer is a new predictive data applications company founded by the former architect of Yahoo BOSS Search Vik Singh. The company claims its already profitable and counts Box, Jive, Yammer and others among its first competitors. The first round of funding was led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Social+Capital Partnership, and Sutter Hill Ventures.

SkyKick raises $3.7M to hustle businesses onto Microsoft’s cloud

SkyKick publicly launched an application suite today to help migrate small and medium-sized businesses to Office 365. It also announced a new $3.7 million in funding. SkyKick is headquartered in Seattle. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Ad startup Nativo gets $3.5M

Another day, another online ad startup funding deal. Today, it’s a Nativo‘s moment in the sun. The startup’s first institutional round, totaling $3.5 million, comes from Greycroft Partners with participation from Signia Venture Partner and e.ventures. Nativo makes a platform that lets advertisers and publishers deploy and manage native ad campaigns across multiple media properties.

Zooz’s people-first payments platform zooms off with $2M

Zooz is a payments platform that helps e-commerce vendors create the “ultimate checkout experience.” Today, the company announced closing $2 million in funding to add new products, customers, and partnerships. XSeed capital led the first institutional round. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

Investor buys $2 billion of MSFT, says Microsoft ‘will win out’ as stock jumps 4%

Hedge fund manager Jeffrey W. Ubben disclosed that his fund, ValueAct Capital, has taken a $2 billion position in Microsoft stock, causing an almost immediate 4 percent jump in the stock. Read the full story on VentureBeat.

