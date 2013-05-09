HealthBeat 2013 is less than two weeks away, and we’re confident it will be the most provocative and influential health-tech event of the year. The program is packed with over 70 industry leading speakers, high-level chats, breakout sessions, networking initiatives, and a brand-new health-tech startup competition.

CEOs of the nation's most disruptive health-tech companies will share the stage with the long-established and respected giants of the health care world. They'll share insights, analyze trends, highlight solutions, and showcase breakthrough products that are transforming health care.

Albert Santalo, CEO, CareCloud

Albert Santalo is president and CEO of CareCloud Corporation. An experienced entrepreneur, he founded the company in 2009 with the vision of becoming a health care information technology leader focused on eliminating the waste and inefficiency in the healthcare industry today.

Albert will be participating on “The Next Generation Electronic Health Records.” With provider incentives being issued by the government (CMS) for electronic health record (EHR) adoption, overall hospital adoption of EHRs has doubled since 2009 (up to 35 percent). To date, about $5.7 billion in incentive payments have been made. With all this money pouring out to providers, what is next for EHRs? How can vendors stay competitive and fresh in this regulatory landscape? And how can they keep up with the building towards the new criteria for Meaningful Use Stages 2 and 3? Will cloud-based solutions take over legacy software systems because they are easier to update? How will interoperability between competitors really play out?

Other panelists include: Ryan Howard, CEO & founder, Practice Fusion; MaryKate Foley, VP, user experience, AthenaHealth; and moderator John Cooper, partner, ArchPoint Partners

Paul Tang, VP, chief innovation & technology officer, Palo Alto Medical Foundation

Paul Tang, M.D., M.S., is an internist and VP, chief innovation & technology officer at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation (PAMF), and he is a consulting associate professor of medicine at Stanford University. He directs the David Druker Center for Health Systems Innovation and also oversees PAMF’s EHR system and its integrated personal health record (PHR) system, MyHealthOnline.

He’s speaking on “The Death of the Personal Health Record (PHR): Rebirthing the SMART Patient.” Why did Google Health and other nontethered products fail? Are PHRs really what patients want? With Meaningful Use Stage 2 going into effect in 2014 and CMS starting to ding hospitals for poor survey results on patient satisfaction, will “engaging the patient” really be more than an industry buzz word? Come see how entrepreneurs are re-creating this space: PHRs 2.0, social networks, mobile apps, and transparency and payment tools in health care.

Other panelists include Kristin Baker Spohn, director of business development, Castlight Health; Tomer Shoval, CEO & founder, Simplee.com; Sterling Lanier, CEO & founder, Tonic Health; Eric Peacock, CEO & founder, My Health Teams; and Chini Krishnan, CEO & founder, GetInsured.com

Jody Holtzman, SVP, thought leadership, AARP

At the AARP, Jody Holtzman leads the thought leadership group, where his focus is to find ways for AARP to stimulate innovation in the market that benefits people over 50. This involves areas such as the future of technology and the 50-plus, technology design for all, and 50-plus entrepreneurship.

Jody will be part of “How to Use Tools for Patient Activation/Patient Engagement: A Cross-Generational Look.” Everybody knows it’s important to eat well, exercise, get plenty of rest, and quit smoking. This is easier said than done. Harder still is adhering to medication schedules and weight loss programs. Patient engagement is not just for the young and healthy. Here from a panel of experts as they share tools and strategies for what works for all demographics.

Other Panelists include: Chanin Wendling, director of eHealth, Geisinger Health System; and Alexandra Drane, cofounder & chief visionary officer, Eliza Corporation

Joshua Newman, M.D., director of product management & health strategy, Salesforce.com

Dr. Joshua Newman works on building and promoting clinical health applications, developing partner presence on the Force.com platform and enabling health applications for nonprofit organizations through the Salesforce foundation.

He’s speaking on “The Health Care Cloud: Everybody’s Jumping In.” Is health care embracing the cloud? Are we seeing more personal health information (PHI) stored in private clouds? What are the advantages to hosting and storing document data in the cloud in health care? How can cloud solutions increase productivity, real time pushed product updates and scalability of data and analytics in health care? How can on premise solutions be integrated with cloud-based solutions in health care?

Other panelists include: David Chao, product management, MuleSoft; and moderator Tim Kwan, senior associate, Booz Allen Hamilton

