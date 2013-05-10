Cameron Peron is VP Marketing at Newvem, a cloud operations optimization service.

Amazon has launched a series of local Amazon Web Services summits across in key cities across the world. Capitalizing on the re:Invent conference in November of last year, the AWS summits are a great forum for local AWS users to learn about featured AWS services and meet partners exhibiting at the event itself.

The AWS Summit in San Francisco a number of days ago lived up to this expectation. Here are 5 insights from Amazon senior VP of web services Andy Jassy’s keynote, and the exhibition itself.

It’s all about the enterprise

Adoption of the public cloud by the enterprise was a key message through the introductory keynote. In sharp contrast to the keynotes delivered in re:Invent in November, Andy Jassy emphasized the public cloud as part of an enterprise’s IT and cloud strategy as opposed to a complete alternative to on-premise and virtual private cloud.

Andy highlighted use cases of AWS services that the enterprise can use to both move workloads to the AWS cloud as well cooperate between on-premise and AWS environments.

Security = priority #1

Jassy stated that AWS is committed to providing a secure public cloud, highlighting the addition of advanced security controls, certifications and accreditations.

No doubt this was a direct message to enterprise level CIOs that are considering moving small variable workloads to the public cloud, but need to deal with security and compliance risks that run deep into their respective organizations.

Redshift, redshift, redshift

The keynote contained many use cases and examples of using AWS RedShift, a data warehousing and data analysis solution.

Based on an hourly pricing model, RedShift enables AWS customers to analyze large volumes of data with their existing business intelligence tools. The RedShift use case was a common theme throughout Andy Jassy’s address, use cases delivered throughout the keynote, and breakout sessions. RedShift follows in the footsteps of enriched AWS services such as OpsWorks and Trusted Advisor.

Cost is still the driver for onboarding new business

Throughout the keynote Jassy championed many organic AWS services, as well as solutions provided through the AWS Partnership Network that enable companies to scale once on the AWS cloud. Despite this, low cost is still king.

Just as Werner Vogel discussed cost savings in the beginning of the New York City keynote, Jassy emphasized that AWS lowered prices 31 times in the absence of competitive pressure to do so. In line with the success of the Amazon.com model, Jassy implied that that AWS will continue to reduce prices.

Jassy also offered examples of customers reducing costs by using solutions beyond EC2, highlighting that Foursquare reduced their analytical cost by 50 percent with AWS.

Launch of the AWS Certification Program

Jassy also shared the launch of an AWS program that certifies solutions architects, SysOps Admin, and developers.

To qualify, applicants must complete an exam that covers both proficiency in AWS as well as general IT knowledge and experience. The program should complement and reward AWS users who have championed both onboarding and scaling AWS within their organizations by mandating and regulating their skill sets throughout the career.

In other words DevOps and other AWS users can add AWS certification alongside experience and proficiency in code, such as Ruby and Python.

Cameron Peron is VP Marketing at Newvem, a cloud operations optimization service designed for cloud users. Offering a business view into a company’s public cloud operations, Newvem actively tracks cloud health in order to help reveal and solve cloud irregularities related to cost, security, utilization and availability. Follow Cameron at @cameronperon