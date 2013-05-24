The tradition of preorder special-edition packaging in video games is often absurd. In February, we collected a bunch of games that sold for more than $200 and included items like leather jackets and night-vision goggles. Not one of those — not even Capcom’s $1,300 Resident Evil 6 Premium Edition — cost anywhere near what developer Codemasters is charging for its new special edition.

That studio revealed Grid 2: Mono Edition for PlayStation 3 that retails for nearly $190,000, as first spotted by Eurogamer. How could it possibly cost that much? Well, it comes with the game, a PlayStation 3 — and a sports car.

Yes, Codemasters is bundling a car, the BAC Mono Roadster, with its newest racing title. Codemasters branded the car and a driving jumpsuit with the Grid 2 logo. It then threw in a console and a game and slapped that massive price tag on the package. The car itself only costs $153,888 at retail, so you’ll definitely pay a bit extra to get that Grid 2 paint job.

Grid 2 hits PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC on May 28.

The Mono Edition is exclusive to European markets, so U.S. gamers will have to travel or make some calls to retailers on that continent if they want to secure this insane special edition.