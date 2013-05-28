We spend 58 minutes talking on or staring down at our smartphones, each and every day, according to a new survey by Experian. Surprisingly, almost half of that is good old-fashioned communicating via voice and text.

And yes, there are significant difference between iPhone and Android owners.

iPhone folks used their devices 26 minutes more than Android owners each and every day, according to the almost 13,000 consumers who participated in the study. Android users visit more websites, while iPhone users use more apps. And iPhone owners spend more time texting, e-mailing, using the camera, and social networking.

Image Credit: Experian Marketing Services

Overall, we collectively spend more than half our phone time on things phones couldn’t do well just a decade ago. And the 46 percent of the time spent talking and texting by this consumer audience is probably quite a bit more than your average early adopter, who is hardly speaking on their phone at all, using it instead to play games, Facebook, and Twitter.

That’s a problem for Google’s Sergei Brin, who said smartphones are emasculating and a “nervous habit” just a couple of months ago during a TED talk.

“You’re just rubbing this featureless piece of glass,” he said.

Emasculation doesn’t seem to be related to the core problem that Google’s Glass is designed to solve — that we’re buried with our heads down every spare moment, gazing at that featureless piece of glass. But the nervous habit is definitely one that Google is attempting to replace with instant-on, instantly available information right in front our eyes.

I wonder what Brin would say about smartphone ultrausers, an astonishing 8.6 percent of us who are on their mobile phones more than 40 hours a week. Presumably, they are completely sexless.

The good news, I assume, is that Google Glass will restore our masculinity (and, I assume) femininity.

Just as soon as it’s commercially available.

photo credit: Mark Nye, Club of Human Beings via photopin cc